Japan Parliament to Begin Extra Budget Deliberations on Dec. 9

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Parliamentary affairs chiefs from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Friday to start deliberations on a fiscal 2024 supplementary budget on Dec. 9.

The extra budget, designed to finance a proposed economic package, will be discussed at an extraordinary session of parliament that the government plans to convene on Nov. 28.

LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tetsushi Sakamoto and his CDP counterpart, Hirofumi Ryu, agreed that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will deliver a policy speech at both parliamentary chambers on Nov. 29, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session about the speech Dec. 2-4.

They also agreed that Budget Committee meetings, to be attended by all cabinet members, will take place on Dec. 5 in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, and on Dec. 6 in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Sakamoto proposed that the parliamentary session last for 24 days through Dec. 21. Ryu told reporters after their meeting that the CDP is ready to accept the proposal but added that the session will be extended if necessary.

