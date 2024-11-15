Share of Univ. Students with Job Offers Down in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The share of university students set to graduate in Japan next spring with job offers declined for the first time in four years, the labor and education ministries said Friday.

As of Oct. 1, 72.9 pct of job-hunting students had received job offers, down 1.9 percentage points from a year before, according to a joint survey by the ministries.

In a seller’s market situation, many students received multiple tentative offers. Such students appear to be taking time to consider which company to join, resulting in the drop.

The share of male students with job offers decreased to 71.5 pct from 73.9 pct, and that of female students to 74.5 pct from 75.8 pct.

Still, a labor ministry official said that the final figures “will not be low” because the favorable situation is expected to continue.

