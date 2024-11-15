Japan Mulling Raising Caps on Payments to Hospitals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s health ministry is considering raising the caps on out-of-pocket payments patients make to hospitals under the public health insurance system.

The ministry hopes that such a hike would help curb the medical costs borne by the insurance system, which are increasing owing to the aging population and advancing medical technologies, and limit public health insurance premiums paid by working generations.

The ministry hopes to begin discussions on the issue soon and decide a basic course of action within this year at the earliest.

The public health insurance system has the High-Cost Medical Expense Benefit program, which pays refunds to patients who made out-of-pocket payments to hospitals exceeding the limits set in line with their incomes.

The ministry will review the caps as wages have increased since the previous revision in 2017-2018.

