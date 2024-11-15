Japan MSDF to Deploy SeaGuardian Drones for Surveillance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry said Friday that it will introduce SeaGuardian large drones for the warning and surveillance activities of the Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The ministry has included about 25.2 billion yen for related expenses in its budget request for fiscal 2025.

Aiming to strengthen surveillance in waters including the East China Sea, the ministry plans to procure a total of 23 SeaGuardian drones over the next 10 years or so.

The Japan Coast Guard has already been operating three SeaGuardian drones since 2022.

The 24-meter-wide drone model, manufactured by a U.S. company, can fly non-stop for 24 hours and up to about 4,800 kilometers. Its high-end camera and radar can collect information on ship navigation night and day.

