Last Remaining Forced Sterilization Lawsuit in Japan Settled

Nagoya, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--A settlement was reached Friday at Nagoya High Court in central Japan in a damages lawsuit over forced sterilization under the now-defunct eugenic protection law, ending a series of similar lawsuits in the country, according to the defense lawyers.

The Nagoya lawsuit was filed by Keiko Onoue, 74, and her husband, Kazutaka, 77, against the Japanese government. The settlement terms are based on an agreement reached between the two sides in September.

In the settlement, the government acknowledged its grave responsibility for enforcing the law, and expressed remorse and an apology to the plaintiffs. It agreed to pay 13 million yen to Keiko and 2 million yen to Kazutaka.

"I am relieved by the government's apology," Keiko said at a press conference on the day. Kazutaka said he had no words to express his feelings.

The couple married in 1975, but Keiko, who is hard of hearing, was forced to undergo a sterilization operation the same year.

