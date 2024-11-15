KKR Raises Tender Offer Price for Fuji Soft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--U.S. investment fund KKR said Friday that it has raised its tender offer price for Japanese software developer Fuji Soft Inc. to 9,451 yen per share, 1 yen higher than a rival offer from U.S. investment fund Bain Capital LP.

Fuji Soft said that it supports KKR's offer and opposes Bain Capital's proposal.

KKR has already acquired a 35 pct stake in Fuji Soft after buying Fuji Soft shares at 8,800 yen apiece from Sept. 5 to Nov. 5.

KKR had planned to make a second round of purchases around Wednesday next week at the same price as the first round. KKR said it plans to compensate for the difference in the purchase price.

Bain Capital had proposed buying Fuji Soft shares at 9,450 yen apiece on condition that the Japanese company supports the bid.

