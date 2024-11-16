Ishiba, Xi Confirm Fishery Trade Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Lima, Peru, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday vowed to implement an agreement reached between their countries in September to resume China's imports of Japanese fishery products.

In their first meeting in Lima, Peru, on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Ishiba called on Xi to lift Beijing's import ban on Japanese fishery products at an early date.

China imposed the ban last year in response to Japan's release into the ocean of tritium-containing treated water from its tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Referring to the fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in the Chinese city of Shenzhen in September, Ishiba called for ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals in China.

Xi said that China will handle the incident based on law and that it will ensure the safety of all foreigners, including Japanese.

