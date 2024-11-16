Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree to Set Up Trilateral Secretariat

Newsfrom Japan

Lima, Peru, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed Friday to establish a joint secretariat to expand security cooperation among the three countries.

In their meeting in Lima, Peru, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol confirmed that the three countries will strengthen cooperation in addressing North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Ishiba said in the meeting that Japan wants to work closely with the United States and South Korea in various fields as strategic cooperation among them is extremely important. Biden expressed hopes for continued trilateral cooperation.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the three leaders said they steadfastly oppose coercive activities in the South China Sea, apparently referring to China.

The leaders also said that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is "an indispensable element of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]