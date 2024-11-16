People Sign Condolence Book for Princess Yuriko

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Many people visited the residence of the late Japanese Princess Yuriko at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo on Saturday to sign the book of condolences.

A 74-year-old woman in Tokyo, whose parents had interacted with Princess Yuriko, said, "She had a warm personality and cared about me when my mother died." She said, "I signed the book because I was grateful to the princess."

Kayano Mizuno, 68, who served as chair of a Japanese-U.S. women's exchange group in which Princess Yuriko had played a role, said, "I prayed for her with my gratitude and a sense of closeness."

Princess Yuriko, the great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito, died at the age of 101 on Friday.

People will be allowed to visit the residence to sign the condolence book between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. for the time being.

