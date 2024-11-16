Hidankyo's Crowdfunding Campaign Achieves Goal on 1st Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, achieved its initial goal on the first day Friday of its crowdfunding campaign aimed at raising money to cover costs for travel to Oslo for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony.

The amount of donations collected under the campaign surpassed 10 million yen shortly past 11 p.m. Friday Japan time. Donors reached about 1,400 people.

Nihon Hidankyo will continue the campaign until Dec. 15 as it estimates that about 15 million yen will be needed to cover expenses on the Dec. 8-13 trip by a delegation of 37 people, including hibakusha atomic bomb sufferers.

The organization launched the crowdfunding campaign on the midnight of Thursday. Donations swelled after Nihon Hidankyo held a press conference about the matter Friday afternoon.

Many messages of support for Nihon Hidankyo were posted on its crowdfunding website. One of them reads, "It may be the final big opportunity for the world to hear the raw voices of people who survived the ravages."

