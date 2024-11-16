Ishiba Says No Decision Made on Meeting with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Lima, Peru, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that nothing has been decided on whether he will meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump shortly.

Ishiba made the comments while speaking to reporters in Lima, Peru, on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

He is considering meeting with Trump in the United States on his way back from a trip to Peru and Brazil, according to people familiar with the matter.

A Japanese government official said that arranging a meeting between Ishiba and Trump is very challenging.

