Ishiba Seeks to Strengthen Free Trade Environment

Newsfrom Japan

Lima, Peru, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday sought to strengthen a free and fair trade and investment environment to ensure the stability and growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

It is important for the region to maintain and strengthen a rules-based, free, open, fair and transparent trade and investment environment, Ishiba said at a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru.

Ishiba also called for promoting high-quality infrastructure investment.

Japan, as a country that has experienced many disasters, will help the region overcome vulnerability to disasters, he said.

He also stressed the need for women's participation in decision-making in all public and private organizations.

