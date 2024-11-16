Japan, Ukraine Agree to Strengthen Intelligence Sharing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, agreed to strengthen security intelligence sharing between the two countries during a meeting in Kyiv on Saturday.

Iwaya and Sybiha shared concern about military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, including the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia to assist in its war in Ukraine.

The two ministers also confirmed that Japan and Ukraine will hold high-level dialogue among foreign and defense officials.

Iwaya became the first minister in the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office last month, to visit Ukraine.

During the meeting with Sybiha, Iwaya said Japan will continue its support for Ukraine and keep its sanctions on Russia in place over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

