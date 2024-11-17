Ishiba, Yoon Share Concern over N. Korea-Russia Military Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Lima, Peru, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday shared grave concerns about expanding military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

The two leaders, meeting in Lima, Peru, on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, agreed that Japan, the United States and South Korea will work closely together to counter threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Ishiba told Yoon that given the severe security environment in the region, including North Korea's movements, it is important to strengthen cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea.

Referring to the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia to support Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, Yoon said that the situation in the region and the world is becoming increasingly tense and that close cooperation between Japan and South Korea has become more important than ever.

Ishiba and Yoon agreed that Japan and South Korea will further develop their relations as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties next year.

