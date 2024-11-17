Japan, Ukraine Sign Information Security Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Ukraine have signed an information security agreement to share classified information, the Japanese government said Sunday.

In Kyiv on Saturday, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed that the two countries will strengthen the sharing of information on military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Iwaya and Zelenskyy shared grave concerns about the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia to assist in its war in Ukraine.

The Japanese minister told Zelenskyy that Japan will continue to provide Ukraine with energy assistance to help people in the country survive the coming winter.

Japan has already had an information security agreement in place with countries including the United States, South Korea and Australia.

