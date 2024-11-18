Komeito's "Clean, Pacifist" Image Tarnishes after 60 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, which celebrated 60 years since its foundation on Sunday, is struggling to restore its self-set image as a clean, pacifist party that has been tainted by its quarter-century alliance with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The day before the 60th anniversary, new Komeito chief Tetsuo Saito told a press conference in Hiroshima that the party was "born to listen to common people's voices" and it now needs to "return to where it started so as to regain power."

In the Oct. 27 election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Komeito suffered a stunning defeat along with the coalition leader LDP, which has been facing strong public criticisms over its factions' long-standing practice of creating slush funds. Even the junior ruling party's head at the time, Keiichi Ishii, lost his Lower House seat. Saito succeeded Ishii as party leader earlier this month.

Komeito came into being on Nov. 17, 1964, in response to a proposal by Daisaku Ikeda, the late honorary president of lay Buddhist group Soka Gakkai, which is the party's main supporter. In 1999, Komeito joined forces with the LDP, pursuing a vision of a party pushing for mass welfare.

Komeito gained the power to realize policies through the alliance with the LDP. However, it has faced a conundrum on choosing between upholding its founding philosophy and staying in the coalition government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]