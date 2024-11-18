Ex-Hyogo Governor Saito Re-Elected

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito was re-elected on Sunday after he was effectively ousted from the post over his alleged power harassment.

In his second term, Saito, 47, faces the challenges of recovering public trust in the Hyogo prefectural government and restoring relations with the assembly, which once removed him from the post.

“I will take criticism seriously, restart relations with prefectural government officials and move forward with policies,” Saito told reporters.

In September, Saito opted to lose his post as governor and run in a fresh election without taking action to counter a no-confidence motion that the prefectural assembly unanimously passed against him.

In the absence of support from political parties, Saito focused his campaign on the internet, pledging continued reforms and increased support for young people.

