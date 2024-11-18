Indefinite Prison Term Sought for Murder of "Don Juan of Kishu"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors on Monday sought an indefinite prison term in the lay-judge trial of a 28-year-old woman suspected of murdering her then husband, a wealthy businessman nicknamed the "Don Juan of Kishu" in western Japan.

Saki Sudo allegedly killed 77-year-old Kosuke Nozaki in Tanabe, Wakayama Prefecture. Kishu is the old name for the region that includes Wakayama.

The defense maintained her innocence. In her closing statement, Sudo said she wants the court to make a judgment based on evidence.

The ruling is scheduled to be handed down Dec. 12.

In seeking the indefinite prison sentence, the prosecution said that Nozaki's life and properties had been taken, which was a grave form of "damage."

