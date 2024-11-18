Japan, Peru to Cooperate on Critical Mineral Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Lima, Peru, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte reaffirmed their countries' cooperation to build and strengthen resilient supply chains for critical goods including critical minerals, in a joint statement announced after their meeting in Lima, Peru, Sunday.

Peru is rich in mineral resources such as copper and zinc. Ishiba said to Boluarte that Peru is an important partner for Japan including in terms of economic security.

The joint statement noted "opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or coercion anywhere in the world" and stressed "the need to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine as soon as possible."

The two countries also adopted a roadmap for building stronger relationships in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economy and security.

Ishiba explained to Boluarte that Japan decided to remove the suspension of visa exemption measures for Peruvian nationals.

