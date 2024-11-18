BOJ Policy Normalization to Support Long-Term Growth: Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Monday said that monetary policy normalization will be implemented in a way that supports long-term growth of the Japanese economy.

"Going forward, I think that gradually adjusting the degree of accommodation in line with improvement in economic activity and prices will support long-term economic growth and contribute to achieving the price stability target in a sustainable and stable manner," Ueda said in a speech delivered in the central Japan city of Nagoya.

He indicated that the central bank in its future monetary policy meetings will decide whether to implement additional interest rate hikes.

The BOJ "will make policy decisions based on its latest assessment of the current state of and outlook for economic activity and prices with reference to, for example, the data and information available at the time of each meeting," he said.

On the possible timing of another interest rate hike to follow one implemented in July, Ueda said that such a move "will continue to depend on developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions going forward."

