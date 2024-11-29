Nagasaki Author Wants Nobel Prize to Bring Attention to Nukes

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki author Yuichi Seirai hopes that Nihon Hidankyo's winning of this year's Nobel Peace Prize will help bring fresh attention to the devastation from the 1945 atomic bombings in Japan.

"I hope this will be an opportunity for people to look again at the horrors caused by nuclear weapons," said the 65-year-old resident of the atomic-bombed southwestern city of Nagasaki.

"We should once again listen to what atomic bomb survivors, or hibakusha, have to say about their experiences and rethink the nuclear deterrence theory," said Seirai, former head of the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum.

Nihon Hidankyo, officially called the Japan Confederation of A- and H-bomb Sufferers Organizations, has won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. The award ceremony is slated for next month.

Seirai was born and raised near ground zero of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, in which both of his parents were exposed to radiation. Three days earlier, the United States carried out the world's first atomic bomb attack, targeting the western city of Hiroshima.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]