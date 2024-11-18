Re-Elected Hyogo Gov. Cites Social Media's Role in Campaign

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Motohiko Saito, who was re-elected as governor of Hyogo Prefecture in Sunday's election, said Monday that social media played an important role in his campaign.

Social media was a "big point," Saito told reporters in Kobe, the capital of the western Japan prefecture. "Voters understood my prefectural administration," he continued.

The election came after Saito was ousted from the governor's office as the prefectural assembly unanimously passed a no-confidence motion against him over his alleged power harassment and other problematic behavior.

"It's important to rebuild relations with the assembly and (prefectural) employees," he said.

During his campaign, Saito expanded his support through social media, with the number of followers on his X, formerly Twitter, account surging. At the same time, however, false information and defamatory comments were also seen on social media. There are claims that this situation caused a division between Saito's supporters and other residents of the prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]