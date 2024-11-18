DPFP Demands Clarification of Income Tax Threshold Review

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The opposition Democratic Party for the People on Monday demanded that its proposals to review the 1.03-million-yen income tax threshold and cut the gasoline tax be clearly stated in the Japanese government's planned economic policy package.

The DPFP made the demand at a meeting of policy chiefs with the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.

The three parties agreed to discuss the matter again on Tuesday as the government aims to adopt the comprehensive economic package this month.

Monday's meeting, the third on the matter, was attended by DPFP policy chief Makoto Hamaguchi and his LDP and Komeito counterparts, Itsunori Onodera and Mitsunari Okamoto, respectively.

Hamaguchi claimed that "there will be no progress" unless the government clearly writes in the package that it will consider raising the minimum taxable income, currently 1.03 million yen, and cutting the gasoline tax. The LDP-Komeito side responded that they will consider it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]