Microsoft Opens AI, Robotics Research Base in Tokyo

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Microsoft Corp. said Monday that it has opened an artificial intelligence and robotics research and development base in Tokyo's Minato Ward as part of its investment in Japan.

In cooperation with Japanese universities and research institutes, as well as companies such as Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and Nissan Motor Co., the U.S. technology giant aims to combine AI with Japan's strength in robotics and put the results into practical use.

Microsoft has AI and machine learning research bases in various countries around the world.

At its Tokyo base, the company has also prepared a program to train personnel who will support the learning of AI-related skills.

"We hope that the research base will contribute to finding a unique solution in Japan, where the working population is shrinking due to aging," Microsoft Japan Co. President Miki Tsukasa said at an opening ceremony.

