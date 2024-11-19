Japan Police Arrest 4 Men from Fraud Group Based in Cambodia

Newsfrom Japan

Saitama, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Saitama prefectural and other police have arrested four Japanese men transferred from the Philippines to Japan for allegedly being involved in a fraud case.

The men, arrested Monday, are believed to be members of a group based in an apartment in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh that engaged in telephone or other scams classified as special fraud in Japan. Jun Kiyohara, 30, one of the arrested men, was likely in charge of the base of operations.

The four had been taken into custody by Philippine authorities.

According to the Saitama prefectural police department, the group is believed to be involved in 110 special fraud cases established in 29 of Japan's 47 prefectures, which caused victims to lose a total of 1,017 million yen.

Based partly on analyses of seized materials, the police believe that the total damage from the group reaches some 3 billion yen.

