JR East, Shochiku Form Tie-Up on Tourism, Regional Revitalization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, and entertainment company Shochiku Co. announced Monday a comprehensive business tie-up to accelerate efforts related to tourism and regional revitalization through the continuation and development of Japanese culture.

Under the 10-year agreement, the two companies will give shape to proposals for kabuki programs rooted in regional traditional culture and anime works about specific regions, focusing chiefly on eastern Japan, where JR East operates.

They will also consider new proposals, such as allowing passengers on Shinkansen bullet trains to experience so-called mixed reality technology, which combines virtual reality images with real scenery.

“We agreed on our direction of working to enrich regional areas,” JR East President Yoichi Kise said at the two firms’ joint press conference at the Kabukiza theater in Tokyo.

“We want to revitalize Japanese culture while utilizing regional traditions,” Shochiku President Toshihiro Takahashi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]