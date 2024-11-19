Japan's Fugaku Remains Top in 2 Supercomputer Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese research institute Riken said Tuesday that the Fugaku supercomputer, developed jointly with Fujitsu Ltd., topped two global rankings for the 10th consecutive time.

Since its global ranking debut in June 2020, Fugaku has consistently held the top spot in the High Performance Conjugate Gradients ranking, which measures industrial computing power, and the Graph500 ranking for big data analysis.

The rankings are updated twice a year.

Following an improvement in its software, Fugaku marked better performance than in the previous rankings in May.

Meanwhile, the supercomputer fell from fourth to sixth in the TOP500 ranking after holding the top spot for four times in a row until November 2021.

