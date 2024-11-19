Hyogo Gov. Saito Begins 2nd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito kicked off his second term as leader of the western Japan prefecture Tuesday after winning Sunday's gubernatorial election.

The 47-year-old arrived at the prefectural government headquarters in Kobe, Hyogo's capital, for the first time in over a month. He had been effectively ousted from the governor's office due to the prefectural assembly's no-confidence motion against him over his alleged harassing acts while at work and other problematic behavior.

He is set to hold a press conference later Tuesday to lay out his plans for the prefectural government during his second term as governor.

Senior officials attended Saito's inauguration ceremony. Supporters for him were also seen.

"I pledge to engage in politics for the people of the prefecture and prefectural administration," Saito said in a speech, promising to stay humble and do his best.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]