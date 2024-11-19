G-20 Leaders Vow Unity to Achieve Paris Agreement Goals

Newsfrom Japan

Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies Monday vowed to "remain united" to achieve goals under the Paris Agreement, an international framework to combat climate change.

In a joint declaration issued on the first day of the two-day summit held in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, the G-20 leaders reiterated their "resolve to remain united in the pursuit of efforts to achieve the purpose and long-term goals of the agreement."

Voicing their "deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation" in the Middle East, including in the Gaza Strip amid the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group, the leaders said they are "united in support for a comprehensive ceasefire."

Regarding the Paris Agreement, the leaders emphasized their commitment to continuing their efforts, bearing in mind U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who plans to withdraw the United States from the agreement again.

On the Ukrainian situation, a focal point of the summit, the joint statement adopted a similar wording to a statement released at last year's G-20 summit, chaired by India.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]