Japan, Britain to Launch Economic 2-Plus-2 Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, agreed on Monday to establish economic "two-plus-two" talks among their foreign and economy ministers.

With the establishment, Japan and Britain aim to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and economic security.

Ishiba and Starmer reached the agreement in their first meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro from Monday.

It will be the second time for Japan to set up such a bilateral forum. Its existing forum was set up with the United States in 2022.

Japan and Britain will hold their first economic two-plus-two meeting early next year. Tokyo will be represented by the foreign minister and the minister of economy, trade and industry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]