Ichiro Nominated for U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki was among the nominees announced Monday for induction into the U.S. National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

Ichiro, who recorded 3,089 hits in the U.S. Major League Baseball, is seen as certain to become the first Japanese to be inducted into the Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame. He may become the second player to be elected to the hall of fame by unanimous vote, following Mariano Rivera.

Voting for the 2025 induction will take place by Dec. 31, and the results will be announced on Jan. 21.

Induction requires 75 pct or more of the votes cast by journalists who have belonged to the association for at least 10 years.

Among Japanese players, Hideo Nomo and Hideki Matsui have been nominated in the past.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]