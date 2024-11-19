Nippon Steel Vows Not to Import Foreign Steel to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nippon Steel Corp. on Tuesday pledged not to import steel produced abroad to the United States in a letter to workers of United States Steel Corp., which the Japanese steelmaker is seeking to acquire.

The letter, written in the name of Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori, is apparently intended to appeal to U.S. Steel employees who are members of the United Steelworkers (USW) labor union that Nippon Steel would not reduce U.S. Steel's production capacity were it to acquire the company.

The USW said in a statement released Thursday that Mori's goal "is to close the transaction, not preserve our industry or our jobs." Nippon Steel sent the letter in response, saying that the USW's claims are not true.

In the letter, Nippon Steel said that it has requested a meeting with USW International President David McCall, who is opposed to the takeover, and is waiting for a reply from him. It said that Mori will meet with USW executives and U.S. Steel employees in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this week.

Nippon Steel has made efforts to assuage the anxieties of the union side amid increasing uncertainties over whether it can save its bid for U.S. Steel after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. Trump has said he will block the takeover.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]