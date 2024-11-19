UNSC Calls for Release of Nippon Yusen-Operated Ship Crew, 1 Yr On

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council on Monday urged Yemen's Houthi militants to release car carrier Galaxy Leader, operated by Japan's Nippon Yusen K.K., and its crew.

The vessel and its crew were seized by the Houthis in the Red Sea on Nov. 19, 2023.

In a press statement issued just before the one-year anniversary, the Security Council said that the crew members "have been unlawfully detained for almost one year."

The Security Council said that it also "condemned in the strongest terms continued Houthi attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden."

Voicing solidarity with Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked vessels in and near the Red Sea since last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]