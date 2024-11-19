DPFP Proposals Likely to Be Reflected in Economic Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition and the opposition Democratic Party for the People are coordinating for the government’s planned economic policy package to reflect the DPFP’s proposals to review the 1.03-million-yen income tax threshold and cut the gasoline tax, it was learned Tuesday.

The ruling bloc “showed the attitude” for the move, DPFP policy chief Makoto Hamaguchi told reporters after meeting with his LDP and Komeito counterparts, Itsunori Onodera and Mitsunari Okamoto, respectively.

The three will meet again on Wednesday to hammer out the wording of the comprehensive economic package, which the government aims to finalize by the end of the month.

Separately, the three parties’ tax policy chiefs are also expected to meet on Wednesday.

The DPFP is seen as holding the balance of power after the ruling coalition failed to retain its majority in the House of Representatives in last month’s general election.

