LDP to Accept Abolition of Policy Activity Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will accept the abolition of the controversial policy activity funds that political parties provide to member lawmakers, it was learned Tuesday.

Senior members of the LDP's political reform headquarters agreed to include the move in a fresh revision of the political funds control law, which Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba aims to achieve by the end of the year.

In addition to scrapping the funds, which have been heavily criticized for their lack of transparency, the LDP officials also agreed to bar foreign nationals from purchasing tickets to political fundraising events.

The LDP aims to finalize its draft of the planned law revision at the headquarters' general meeting on Thursday and begin discussions with other parties this week at the earliest.

The LDP draft is expected to include a scheme in which a third-party body will audit spending while giving considerations to the way spending related to diplomatic secrets is disclosed, in line with the plan to abolish the policy activity funds.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]