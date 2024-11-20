G-20 Summit in Brazil Ends with Vow to Combat Climate Change

Newsfrom Japan

Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies ended two-day talks in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, agreeing to continue combating climate change ahead of Donald Trump's return as U.S. president next year.

On Monday, the G-20 leaders made the unusual move of announcing a joint declaration on the first day of talks instead of negotiating until the last minute.

"We've had fruitful discussions on cooperation toward the resolution of global issues," Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told a press conference after attending the Rio de Janeiro summit.

In Monday's statement, the leaders reiterated their "resolve to remain united in the pursuit of efforts to achieve the purpose and long-term goals" of the Paris Agreement, an international framework to fight climate change.

U.S. President-elect Trump, who will return to power next January, has voiced plans to withdraw his country from the agreement again.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]