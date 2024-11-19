Re-Elected Hyogo Gov. Vows to Work with Humble Heart

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito kicked off his second term on Tuesday after winning Sunday’s gubernatorial election in the western Japan prefecture.

The 47-year-old arrived at the prefectural government headquarters in Kobe, Hyogo’s capital, for the first time in more than a month. He had been effectively ousted from the governor’s office by a no-confidence vote in the prefectural assembly over his alleged workplace harassment and other problematic behavior.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Saito apologized for “worrying the residents of the prefecture” over the scandal. “I will do my best with a humble heart, together with prefectural employees,” he said.

Asked about the spread of misinformation and slander on social media during the election campaign, Saito said he “did not have enough time to pay attention as I focused on campaigning on the streets.”

“It is important to use social media calmly,” the governor noted. He indicated that the prefecture will consider an ordinance against slander on social media.

