Sony Group Considers Buying Kadokawa

Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. is considering acquiring major Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp., it was learned Tuesday.

Sony Group aims to strengthen its entertainment business by taking Kadokawa, which has excellent content including game and anime titles, under its wing, informed sources said.

As of the end of March, the group owned about 2 pct of Kadokawa and has a stake of about 14 pct in the company's game subsidiary.

Sony Group plans to make strategic investments totaling 1.8 trillion yen in the three years through 2026. Most of the investments are expected to be made in the entertainment sector.

At a management briefing in May, Sony Group President and CEO Hiroki Totoki indicated that the company would consider various investment opportunities.

