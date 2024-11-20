NITE Teams Up with YouTuber for Science Experiment Videos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Institute of Technology and Evaluation has started creating videos with a science YouTuber, aiming to educate young people about potential dangers from everyday products.

"We want to borrow influence (from the YouTuber)," a NITE official involved in the project said. "We can learn how to shoot and edit videos as well."

YouTuber Genki Ichioka, who has over one million subscribers on his Genki Labo channel on the video-sharing platform, has released videos featuring experiments such as opening a safe after freezing it at minus 196 degrees Celsius, and grilling a steak using a laser beam. He also holds workshops and appears on television.

According to NITE, Ichioka proposed informing people about the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries after incidents of such batteries catching fire inside garbage trucks.

The YouTuber and the institute then created a video about a test lithium-ion battery explosion, staged at a NITE facility. When the video was released on the Genki Labo channel in March, it was quickly played over 100,000 times, prompting NITE to propose working together to create more videos.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]