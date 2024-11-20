Japan's Ishiba Vows to End Talks on Policy Activity Funds Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday pledged to conclude soon discussions on the so-called policy activity funds, often criticized for lack of transparency.

At a press conference in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Ishiba said he has instructed the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which he heads, to hold "discussions, including the option of abolishing" the money paid by political parties to their member lawmakers.

"We'll reach a conclusion as soon as possible in order to secure public trust," he added.

Currently, lawmakers are not obliged to disclose details on how they used such funds.

On the ongoing review of the 1.03-million-yen income tax threshold, initiated at the request of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, Ishiba said, "I'm aware of various views on how (a change in the threshold) may affect labor supply and tax revenue."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]