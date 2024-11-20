WHO OKs Emergency Use of Japan Firm's Mpox Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--The World Health Organization on Tuesday approved the emergency use of a mpox vaccine made by Japan's KM Biologics Co.

The LC16m8 vaccine, which was approved in Japan in 2022, became the second mpox vaccine to be approved by the WHO.

The move "marks a significant step in our response to the current emergency, providing a new option to protect all populations, including children," Yukiko Nakatani, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, said in a statement.

The Japanese government has announced that it will donate 3.05 million doses of the LC16m8 vaccine, along with specialized inoculation needles, to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. "This is the largest donation package announced to date in response to the current mpox emergency," the WHO said.

