Brazil President to Visit Japan in 2025

Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit Japan in 2025, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held talks with Lula for some 40 minutes, confirming the president's coming visit to Japan. Japan is considering inviting him as a state guest next March, according to informed sources.

"With Japan and Brazil marking the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year, I hope to further strengthen the bilateral ties," Ishiba said during the talks.

He also showed his eagerness to boost Japan's economic ties with Brazil, saying that the potential of trade and investment relations between the two countries is high and that Japanese companies have strong interest in Brazilian resources and biofuels.

Lula praised "nikkei" Japanese Brazilians' contributions to the development of his country, and expressed high expectations for investment by Japanese companies.

