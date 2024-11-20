Japan Seen Obliging 300-400 Firms to Participate in Emissions Trading

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to require companies that emit more than 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide a year to participate in the country’s carbon emissions trading system to be introduced at full scale in fiscal 2026, it was learned Wednesday.

The requirement is expected to apply to around 300 to 400 companies in high-emitting industries such as steel and electricity.

As a result, the system is seen covering about 60 pct of domestic greenhouse gas emissions.

The government is slated to unveil its plans for the carbon emissions trading system at a meeting of experts on Friday.

Under the system, the government will allocate CO2 emission quotas to companies free of charge every fiscal year, and requires those with emissions exceeding their limits to buy quotas through market trading. Companies with low emissions can sell their remaining quotas or carry them over to the next fiscal year.

