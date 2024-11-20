Japan Calls for Climate Contributions from Capable Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Environment Minister Keiichiro Asao on Tuesday called for contributions to the fight against climate change from capable countries, apparently with China and other high-emitting developing nations in mind.

“Contributions from countries with the capacity to do so” is “essential,” Asao said in a speech at the 29th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital.

Developed countries currently provide developing countries with a total of 100 billion dollars annually for measures against climate change, but developing countries affected by global warming are demanding a drastic increase in the support.

“It’s necessary to arrange a framework in which the international community contributes to climate change measures in a cooperative way,” the Japanese minister said, seeking cooperation from China and others. “The global economy has changed significantly,” he added.

Asao also stressed the need for transparency in each country’s efforts based on its emissions reduction target.

