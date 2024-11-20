Olympic Marathon Medalist Wainaina Escapes Indictment in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors on Wednesday dropped a case against Olympic marathon medalist Eric Wainaina for injuring a train station employee in Tokyo.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office did not disclose the reason for not indicting the 50-year-old Kenyan.

In May, the Japanese capital's Metropolitan Police Department sent papers on Wainaina to prosecutors on charges of slapping a station employee in his 50s and a woman in her 10s at Komazawa-daigaku station on Tokyu Corp.'s Den-en-toshi Line on the night of March 27, resulting in slight injuries to the station employee.

Wainaina said in voluntary questioning by the MPD that he did not remember the incident because he was drunk, but that he thought the allegations were true, according to informed sources.

