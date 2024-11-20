Tokyo Metro to Join Elizabeth Line Operation in London

Newsfrom Japan

London, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Transport for London, the British capital's transport authority, said Tuesday that it will entrust the operation of the Elizabeth Line to GTS Rail Operations Ltd., a joint venture of companies including Tokyo Metro Co. and major Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp.

Tokyo Metro will utilize its expertise in transport services to improve customer satisfaction on the east-west line in Greater London.

According to Transport for London, GTS Rail Operations was selected through a bidding held in line with the end of the current operator's contract. The new contract with GTS Rail Operations will run for seven years from May 2025, with a possible extension for two more years.

The Elizabeth Line, which opened in May 2022, is a major rail route carrying over 700,000 people per day. Connecting central London with Heathrow Airport, it is used by commuters and tourists.

With the line facing challenges in terms of services, Tokyo Metro will help optimize operations and develop human resources. A new station is due to open in 2030.

