INTERVIEW: Govt Aims to Ease Care Worker Shortages through Wage Hikes

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will help raise wages for care workers to alleviate labor shortages in the sector, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Takamaro Fukuoka said in a recent interview.

Staff shortages at care facilities are "very serious," Fukuoka said.

He then noted that "the pay growth rate in the sector is said to be low," expressing willingness to include in the upcoming economic package assistance measures to realize wage increases that enable care facilities to secure necessary manpower and offer services in a stable way.

On pension system reform, Fukuoka said a Social Security Council subgroup is discussing expanding the scope of workers eligible for the "kosei nenkin" employee pension system and other issues.

The government intends to proceed with the discussions carefully while consulting with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, so as to draw conclusions at the end of the year, according to him.

