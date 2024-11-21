Many Japanese Couples in 20s Met through Dating Apps: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Of married people in their 20s in Japan, 24 pct said they met their spouses through dating apps, a private organization survey showed Thursday.

Such people made up the largest group, matching the share of those who met their partners at work, according to the survey by the organization promoting the Nov. 22 "ii fufu no hi" good couples day in Japan.

The organization, comprising groups from the fashion and other industries, conducted the internet survey in mid-September, receiving responses from 1,000 married people aged 20 or older.

While the survey has been held since 2007, the answer option of "dating apps" was newly added this year for the question asking respondents how they met their spouses.

Of the overall respondents, those who met their spouses at work accounted for 33 pct, followed by those who did so through introductions by acquaintances, at 27 pct, while only 9 pct cited dating apps, much lower than the 24 pct among respondents in their 20s.

