U.N. Panel Resolution Raps N. Korea's Human Rights Violations

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 20 (Jiji Press)--A U.N. General Assembly committee approved on Wednesday a draft resolution condemning North Korea's human rights violations, including its abductions of Japanese and South Korean nationals.

The resolution is expected to be formally adopted by the General Assembly later this year.

With the latest resolution, adopted by consensus, the Third Committee has backed similar resolutions for 20 years in a row.

This year's resolution, submitted by the European Union and co-sponsored by Japan, South Korea and others, voiced "grave concern at the long years of severe suffering experienced by abductees and their families as a result of their forced separation."

The resolution also called for a swift return of all abductees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]