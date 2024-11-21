Honda to Start Test Production of All-Solid-State Batteries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Thursday that it will start trial production of all-solid-state batteries at a research base in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, in January next year.

Honda aims to start mass production of what are billed as next-generation batteries for electric vehicles in the late 2020s after conducting technical verification at a demonstration production line built in Honda R&D Co.'s research base in the Tochigi city of Sakura.

All-solid-state batteries feature lower fire risk than liquid lithium-ion batteries, which are used widely in EVs, as well as short charging time and a long driving range per charge.

Honda estimates that if all-solid-state batteries are commercialized, the driving range of EVs can be more than doubled.

Among other Japanese automakers, Nissan Motor Co. plans to start operating a demonstration line for all-solid batteries in March 2025. Toyota Motor Corp. aims to put such batteries into practical use between 2027 and 2028.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]